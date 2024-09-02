Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New Investment in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

HERD opened at $39.47 on Monday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

