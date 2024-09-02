Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 457 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of PM opened at $123.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

