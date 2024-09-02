OGE Energy Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:OGE)

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGE. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OGE opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,986,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after acquiring an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.