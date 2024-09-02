Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $56,208.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 88,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,362 over the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

