ONUS Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $58.17 million and approximately $444,329.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.5990839 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

