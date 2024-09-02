Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $324.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.34 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

