Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 41.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

