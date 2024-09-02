Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

