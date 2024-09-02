Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.