Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $600.20 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

