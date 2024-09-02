Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

