PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

