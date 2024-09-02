PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after buying an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.