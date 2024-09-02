Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Critical Analysis

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -7.61% 40.15% 12.99% Perella Weinberg Partners -15.75% 56.85% 11.46%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $86.09 million 0.86 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -1.02 Perella Weinberg Partners $725.81 million 2.54 -$17.22 million ($1.86) -10.51

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33 Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

