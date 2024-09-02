Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

