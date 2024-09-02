Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 858 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $199.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

