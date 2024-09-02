Pinstripes (PNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Pinstripes to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinstripes Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of PNST stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Pinstripes has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

