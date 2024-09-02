Pinstripes (PNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Pinstripes to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pinstripes Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of PNST stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Pinstripes has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.