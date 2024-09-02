Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Polaris Stock Up 1.0 %

PII stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.