Polymath (POLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,398.39

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $74.81 million and $7,398.39 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00109048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

