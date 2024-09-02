Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 23,394 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,340.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

