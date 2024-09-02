Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $133.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.12.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Prologis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.82 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

