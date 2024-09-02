PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

PGRU opened at $6.57 on Monday. PropertyGuru Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.