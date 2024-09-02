Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.52% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.35 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.