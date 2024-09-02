Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Applied Digital Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $500.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 771,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

