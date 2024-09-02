Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire ( TSE:EMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.48 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

