Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Embraer S.A. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Embraer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

