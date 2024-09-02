Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.84 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $173.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $162.27. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,411,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,659 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

