Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

