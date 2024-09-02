Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Boosted by Analyst

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

