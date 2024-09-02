Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised by Analyst

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

