Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,383.48 or 0.99731752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

