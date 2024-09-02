Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $156.97 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

