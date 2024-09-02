Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $50.65 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001417 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,911,671,769 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

