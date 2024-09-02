Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of RMYHY opened at $6.81 on Monday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

