Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of REED opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

