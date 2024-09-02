Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of REED opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.