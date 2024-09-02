Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renasant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renasant Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.