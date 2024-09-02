Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.01 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Republic First Bancorp
