Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

FIVE stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $133.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.2% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

