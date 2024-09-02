Research Analysts Set Expectations for Redwire Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Redwire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

RDW has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Redwire Stock Performance

Redwire stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $442.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

