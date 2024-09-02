Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 18th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 55.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

RMBI stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.37%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

