Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 165.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

