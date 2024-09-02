Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $568.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.24 and a 200 day moving average of $474.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

