Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $518.04 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.