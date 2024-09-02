Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 472 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

