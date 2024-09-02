Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

