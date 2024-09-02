Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

MOD opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

