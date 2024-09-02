Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

