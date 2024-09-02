Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Teekay worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 597,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

TK stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

