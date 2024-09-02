Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

