Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock worth $25,276,044. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

