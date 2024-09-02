Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.